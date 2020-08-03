The NASCAR Cup Series was halted for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but action returned on May 17 at the Darlington Speedway to kick off a revised schedule. The events are currently being held with no fans in attendance. The Fan Shield 500 on March 8 was the last "normal" race.
In November, Kyle Busch took home his second NASCAR Cup Series title with a win at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The first race of the 2020 season was the Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marked the 72nd season of NASCAR racing.
In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners" in December. With the new structure of the premier partnerships, the 2020 Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.
Fans are still not permitted at races at full capacity. NASCAR has moved the All-Star race on July 15 weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway and will have up to 30,000 fans at the events. The crowd would be at 20% capacity.
Here is the new, complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:
(All times eastern)
|DATE
|RACE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|NETWORK
|WINNER
Feb. 9
Busch Clash at Daytona
Daytona International Speedway
3 p.m.
FS1
|Erik Jones
Feb. 13
Blugreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at Dayton
Daytona International Speedway
7 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
FS1
|Joey Logano / Wiliam Byron
Feb. 16
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
2:30 p.m.
Fox
|Denny Hamlin (1)
Feb. 23
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m.
Fox
|Joey Logano (1)
March 1
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
|Alex Bowman
March 8
FanShield 500
Phoenix Raceway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
|Joey Logano (2)
May 17
Real Heroes 400
Darlington Raceway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
|Kevin Harvick (1)
May 20
Toyota 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m.
FS1
|Denny Hamlin (2)
May 24
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m.
Fox
|Brad Keselowski (1)
May 28
Alsco Uniforms 500
Charlotte Motor Speedway
8 p.m.
FS1
|Chase Elliott
May 31
Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m.
FS1
|Brad Keselowski (2)
June 7
Folds of Honor QuikTrip500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
Fox
|Kevin Harvick (2)
June 10
Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
Martinsville Speedway
7 p.m.
FS1
| Martin Truex Jr.
June 14
Dixie Vodka 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway
3:30 p.m.
Fox
| Denny Hamlin (3)
June 21
GEICO 500
Talladega SuperSpeedway
3 p.m.
Fox
|Ryan Blaney
June 27
Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute
Pocono Raceway
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Kevin Harvick (3)
June 28
Pocono 350
Pocono Raceway
4 p.m.
NBCSN
|Denny Hamlin (4)
July 5
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4 p.m.
NBC
|Kevin Harvick (4)
July 12
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Kentucky Speedway
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Cole Custer
|July 15
|NASCAR Cup Series - All-Star Open
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7 p.m.
|FS1
|Matt DiBenedetto
|July 15
|NASCAR Cup Series - All-Star Race
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|8:30 p.m.
|FS1
|Chase Elliott (2)
|July 19
|O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Austin Dillon
|July 23
|Kansas 400
|Kansas Speedway
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Denny Hamlin (5)
Aug. 2
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
|Brad Keselowski (3)
|Aug. 8
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|4 p.m.
|NBCSN
Aug. 9
Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 16
Name TBA, 231 mile race
Daytona International Speedway, Road Course
3 p.m.
NBC
|Aug. 16
|Go Bowling at the Glen
|The Glen
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Aug. 22
|Name TBA, 311 mile race
|Dover International Speedway
|4 p.m
|NBCSN
Aug. 23
Drydene 400
Dover International Speedway
4 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 29
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Sept. 6
Southern 500 (Playoffs - Round of 16)
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 12
Federated Auto Parts 400 (Playoffs - Round of 16)
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 19
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Playoffs - Round of 16)
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 27
South Point 400 (Playoffs - Round of 12)
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Oct. 4
YellaWood 500 (Playoffs - Round of 12)
Talladega SuperSpeedway
2 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 11
Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Playoffs - Round of 12)
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 18
Hollywood Casino 400 (Playoffs - Round of 8)
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 25
Texas 500 (Playoffs - Round of 8)
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Nov. 1
Xfinity 500 (Playoffs - Round of 8)
Martinville Speedway
2 p.m.
NBC
Nov. 8
NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Round of 4)
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m.
NBC