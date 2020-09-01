clintbowyercbs-1.jpg
The NASCAR Cup Series was halted for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but action returned on May 17 at the Darlington Speedway to kick off a revised schedule. The events are currently being held with no fans in attendance. The Fan Shield 500 on March 8 was the last "normal" race.

In November, Kyle Busch took home his second NASCAR Cup Series title with a win at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The first race of the 2020 season was the Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marked the 72nd season of NASCAR racing. 

In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners" in December. With the new structure of the premier partnerships, the 2020 Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

Fans are still not permitted at races at full capacity. NASCAR has moved the All-Star race on July 15 weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway and will have up to 30,000 fans at the events. The crowd would be at 20% capacity. 

Here is the new, complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

(All times eastern)  

DATE RACE LOCATION TIME NETWORK WINNER

Feb. 9

Busch Clash at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

3 p.m.

FS1

Erik Jones

Feb. 13

Blugreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at Dayton

Daytona International Speedway

7 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

FS1

Joey Logano / Wiliam Byron

Feb. 16

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

2:30 p.m.

Fox

Denny Hamlin (1)

Feb. 23

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.

Fox

Joey Logano (1)

March 1

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Alex Bowman

March 8

FanShield 500

Phoenix Raceway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Joey Logano (2)

May 17

Real Heroes 400

Darlington Raceway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Kevin Harvick (1)

May 20

Toyota 500

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m.

FS1

Denny Hamlin (2)

May 24

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m.

Fox

Brad Keselowski (1)

May 28

Alsco Uniforms 500

Charlotte Motor Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1

Chase Elliott

May 31

Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Brad Keselowski (2)    

June 7

Folds of Honor QuikTrip500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

Fox

Kevin Harvick (2)

June 10

Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Martinsville Speedway

7 p.m.

FS1

Martin Truex Jr.

June 14

Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Denny Hamlin (3)

June 21

GEICO 500

Talladega SuperSpeedway

3 p.m.

Fox

Ryan Blaney

June 27

Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute

Pocono Raceway

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Kevin Harvick (3)

June 28

Pocono 350

Pocono Raceway

4 p.m.

NBCSN

Denny Hamlin (4)

July 5

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4 p.m.

NBC

Kevin Harvick (4)

July 12

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Kentucky Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Cole Custer
July 15 NASCAR Cup Series - All-Star Open Bristol Motor Speedway 7 p.m. FS1 Matt DiBenedetto
July 15 NASCAR Cup Series - All-Star Race Bristol Motor Speedway 8:30 p.m. FS1 Chase Elliott (2)
July 19 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN Austin Dillon
July 23 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Denny Hamlin (5)

Aug. 2

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Brad Keselowski (3)
Aug. 8FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway4 p.m.NBCSNKevin Harvick (5)

Aug. 9

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Kevin Harvick (6)

Aug. 16

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona RC

Daytona International Speedway, Road Course      

3 p.m.

NBC

Chase Elliott (3)
Aug. 22NASCAR Cup Series Race at DoverDover International Speedway4 p.mNBCSNDenny Hamlin (6)

Aug. 23

Drydene 400

Dover International Speedway

4 p.m.

NBCSN

Kevin Harvick (7)

Aug. 29

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBC

William Bryon (2)

Sept. 6

Southern 500 (Playoffs - Round of 16)

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m.

NBCSN


Sept. 12

Federated Auto Parts 400 (Playoffs - Round of 16)

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN


Sept. 19

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Playoffs - Round of 16)

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN


Sept. 27

South Point 400 (Playoffs - Round of 12)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m.

NBCSN


Oct. 4

YellaWood 500 (Playoffs - Round of 12)

Talladega SuperSpeedway

2 p.m.

NBC


Oct. 11

Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Playoffs - Round of 12)

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

2:30 p.m.

NBC


Oct. 18

Hollywood Casino 400 (Playoffs - Round of 8)

Kansas Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC


Oct. 25

Texas 500 (Playoffs - Round of 8)

Texas Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN


Nov. 1

Xfinity 500 (Playoffs - Round of 8)

Martinville Speedway

2 p.m.

NBC


Nov. 8

NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Round of 4)

Phoenix Raceway

3 p.m.

NBC