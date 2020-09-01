The NASCAR Cup Series was halted for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but action returned on May 17 at the Darlington Speedway to kick off a revised schedule. The events are currently being held with no fans in attendance. The Fan Shield 500 on March 8 was the last "normal" race.

In November, Kyle Busch took home his second NASCAR Cup Series title with a win at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The first race of the 2020 season was the Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marked the 72nd season of NASCAR racing.

In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners" in December. With the new structure of the premier partnerships, the 2020 Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

Fans are still not permitted at races at full capacity. NASCAR has moved the All-Star race on July 15 weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway and will have up to 30,000 fans at the events. The crowd would be at 20% capacity.

Here is the new, complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

(All times eastern)