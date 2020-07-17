Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Kevin Harvick will try to extend his lead in the NASCAR Cup Series standings on Sunday when he takes the green flag in the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Harvick, who sits atop the standings with 675 points, has won a Cup Series-best four times this season. He also has won three times at Texas. Harvick has been installed as the 13-5 favorite in the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds from William Hill.

Denny Hamlin is getting 11-2 2020 NASCAR at Texas odds, the second lowest in the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 field. Kyle Busch (6-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) and Chase Elliott (10-1) round out the top five. The green flag drops at 3:00 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Sunday, you'll want to check out the 2020 NASCAR at Texas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks of your own.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Texas expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Busch has seven top-fives and nine top-10s this season, but he has zero wins. He is coming off a second-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday.

"I feel he's going to win soon, but he can no longer be among the top two or three drivers to invest in anymore," Roberts tells SportsLine. "I'm thinking of dumping him altogether in my weekly betting portfolio until he wins a race."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a long shot at 25-1. He has four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off a 20th-place finish in the All-Star Race.

"His lone Cup win at Texas came in 2009, but he's on a roll, finishing ninth or better in his last five starts there," Roberts tells SportsLine. "He also has been seventh or better in four of the six races on 1½-mile tracks this season. I'll be on him in driver matchups."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Texas picks

Roberts' top pick is another long shot whose team has been "on a roll." Roberts says he's "going big" on this driver this week. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at Texas leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at Texas odds (odds via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 13-5

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Clint Bowyer 60-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Matt Kenseth 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 400-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1