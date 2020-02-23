2020 Pennzoil 400 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Las Vegas picks from advanced model that nailed Daytona 500

When the 2020 Pennzoil 400 takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Kevin Harvick will try to continue his mastery of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Stewart-Haas Racing veteran has finished seventh or better in five of his last seven events at this track, a span than includes two wins. He also has led at least 14 laps in his last four runs at Las Vegas. Given that he's owned this track recently, it's no surprise to see him listed as the 4-1 favorite in the current 2020 Pennzoil 400 odds.

But Kyle Busch, who has three top-10 runs in his last four races at Las Vegas, is close behind on the 2020 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds board at 5-1, according to William Hill US, even though he'll start at the back of the pack. Other top contenders include Martin Truex Jr. (5-1), Brad Keselowski (6-1), Joey Logano (13-2) and last week's Daytona 500 winner, Denny Hamlin (10-1). Should you play one of the favorites or go big on a long shot? Before you make any NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Pennzoil 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Then it hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and called Martin Truex Jr. winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated Sunday's NASCAR at Las Vegas 2020 action 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for Sunday's action.

Top 2020 Pennzoil 400 predictions

For NASCAR at Las Vegas 2020, the model is high on Jimmie Johnson, who is going off as a 30-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. The seven-time Cup series champion may be on his season-long farewell tour, but one of the best drivers in stock car history isn't letting up. Johnson hasn't seen Victory Lane since 2017, when he won three times, but he won his most recent season points title in 2016.

An 83-time winner, Johnson won three straight times in Las Vegas - 2005, 2006 and 2007 - and also captured the 2010 Vegas race. Johnson finished 11th in the Vegas fall race last year as well. Don't let Johnson's 35th-place finish at the Daytona 500 fool you; he is a strong value bet for Sunday's 2020 Pennzoil 400.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Pennzoil 400 lineup.

Busch failed inspection and will start in the back of the 2020 Pennzoil 400 field. He was just 18th at Daytona last week despite starting ninth. And last year at Sin City, Busch finished third after starting in third, and took 19th after beginning the fall race in 20th. Busch has an average finish of 12th in Las Vegas in 17 races with one victory. The model says the move to the rear of the 2020 Pennzoil 400 starting grid will impact Busch sufficiently enough for the Joe Gibbs Racing staple to be ticked down several spots in its projected leaderboard on Sunday.

How to make NASCAR at Las Vegas picks

The model also is targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Las Vegas odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. Anyone who backs them could hit it big.

So who wins the Pennzoil 400 2020? And which dark horse stuns NASCAR on Sunday? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Pennzoil 400 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season and just nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 Pennzoil 400 odds

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Joey Logano 13-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Erik Jones 22-1

William Byron 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Christopher Bell 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

John Hunter Nemecheck 750-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Bubba Wallace 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Brennan Poole 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Reed Sorenson 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1