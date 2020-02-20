2020 Pennzoil 400 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Las Vegas picks from model that nailed Daytona 500

After a shocking beginning to the 2020 season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday. This year, a shakeup in the schedule has the field heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2020 Pennzoil 400. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the 1.5-mile oval has been home to NASCAR's top circuit since 1998 when Mark Martin won the Las Vegas 400.

For NASCAR at Las Vegas 2020, the model is high on Kyle Larson, who is going off as a 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. Larson finished 10th last week at the Daytona 500 and is coming off four consecutive seasons in the top 10 of the NASCAR Cup Series standings. And the six-time winner has been strong at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson has five top-10 finishes in eight career starts in Las Vegas and had a three-race stretch in 2017 and 2018 where he finished second, third and second. Larson's Chip Ganassi Chevrolet was strong last season when NASCAR introduced its new aerodynamics package for speedways and he should be able to use what he learned from those setups to get to the front in Las Vegas on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 4-1, comes up short of a title. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion has 49 career wins on the top circuit, two of which have come at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

However, he's finished outside the top 10 in 11 of his 21 career starts in Las Vegas, including 38th-place finish in 2017 and a 39th-place finish after a crash in the fall race in 2018. Harvick ran well last season at Las Vegas with a fourth- and second-place finishes, but it is telling that he was unable to capture a victory in either race after leading at least 47 laps both times.

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Joey Logano 13-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Erik Jones 22-1

William Byron 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Christopher Bell 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

John Hunter Nemecheck 750-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Bubba Wallace 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Brennan Poole 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Reed Sorenson 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1