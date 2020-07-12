Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ryan Blaney talks supporting Bubba Wallace ( 2:01 )

NASCAR's summer of Harvick and Hamlin rolls through Sparta, Ky., on Sunday for the 2020 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Since NASCAR returned from its coronavirus-forced hiatus on May 17, Kevin Harvick (four victories) and Denny Hamlin (three) have won seven of the 12 Cup Series races. Harvick, who is coming off a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Quaker State 400 odds from William Hill.

Hamlin is at 13-2 in the 2020 Quaker State 400 starting lineup, and the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Sunday, you'll want to check out the latest 2020 Quaker State 400 predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any NASCAR picks of your own.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2020 Quaker State 400. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Kentucky expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Harvick, even though he's the 4-1 favorite according to the latest 2020 NASCAR at Kentucky odds. Harvick has four wins, nine top-five finishes and 13 top-10s in 16 starts this year. He leads the Cup standings by a significant margin over Elliott.

"What is it about Kentucky that has kept Harvick from winning there?" Roberts said to SportsLine. "He has just one top-five in nine starts. He hadn't won at Pocono until June 27, so history might not be the answer. I'm passing on him in my betting equation."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, even though he's a massive long shot at 24-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. In 16 starts this season, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has five top-fives and eight top-10s. His career-best eighth-place finish at Kentucky came in 2018, his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

"I'm betting on him this week because he's on a roll on all tracks with five straight top-fives," Roberts told SportsLine. "Having Harvick as a teammate has been important. I will have a wager on him and bet him in matchups this week."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Kentucky picks

Roberts also is high on a big long shot who "has been excellent using this week's race package" and offers plenty of value at his current odds. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins Sunday's 2020 Quaker State 400? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 NASCAR at Kentucky leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2020 NASCAR at Kentucky odds (odds via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 11-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Joey Logano 9-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

William Byron 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Matt Kenseth 50-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Christopher Bell 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Justin Allgaier 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1