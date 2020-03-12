2020 QuikTrip 500 odds, predictions: NASCAR at Atlanta picks from model that nailed the Daytona 500

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. The green flag drops on the 2020 QuikTrip 500 at 2 p.m. ET and drivers are scheduled to make 325 laps around the 1.54-mile quad-oval. Brad Keselowski won the QuikTrip 500 last season, and the two-time winner in Atlanta is currently listed at 7-1 in the latest 2020 QuikTrip 500 odds.

Meanwhile, the latest 2020 NASCAR at Atlanta odds list Kevin Harvick as the 4-1 favorite, with Joey Logano (11-2), Kyle Busch (6-1) and Chase Elliott (6-1) close behind. And with six past champions in Atlanta in the 2020 QuikTrip 500 starting grid, there should be plenty of exciting action at a track steeped in 60 years of NASCAR history. Before you make your NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the 2020 QuikTrip 500 picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated Sunday's 2020 NASCAR at Atlanta race 10,000 times. Head here now to see the complete 2020 QuikTrip 500 projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 predictions

For NASCAR at Atlanta, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, a 25-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 41-year-old driver won for the 31st time in the NASCAR Cup Series on a 1.5-mile oval last season at Kentucky. He's also run well the past two weeks, finishing third in Fontana and sixth in Phoenix.

And Busch understands the nuances of Atlanta Motor Speedway, with three career victories at the track and 14 top-10 finishes in 28 career starts there. Busch has run in the top 10 in Atlanta in his last four starts and is a strong value this week.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the top Vegas favorites at 11-2, barely cracks the top 10. Logano has already collected wins this season at Las Vegas and Phoenix. He also has a proven 1.5-mile setup, but something about Atlanta has tripped him up historically.

Logano has clocked just four top-10 finishes in 13 career starts in the Arizona desert and has only managed to sneak into the top five twice. Last season, Logano led 22 laps after starting the race in 27th position, but went on to finish in 23rd place. It was his sixth time finishing outside the top 20 in Atlanta.

How to make NASCAR at Atlanta picks

The model also is targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Atlanta odds longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the QuikTrip 500 2020? And which dark horse stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 QuikTrip 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season and just nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 QuikTrip 500 odds

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Joey Logano 11-2

Kyle Busch 6-1

Chase Elliott 6-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Alex Bowman 17-2

Kyle Larson 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

William Byron 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Christopher Bell 150-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Field 500-1

Bubba Wallace 750-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1