Denny Hamlin will try to change his luck in night races at Kansas Speedway on Thursday in the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400. In six nighttime races at Kansas, Hamlin's average finish is 23.3. By comparison, his average finish for the last six daytime races is 7.3, including a second place finish in 2015 and a victory in 2019. Hamlin, who is second in the NASCAR standings, is listed at 15-2 in the latest 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 odds from William Hill.

Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick is the 4-1 favorite in the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 starting lineup. He is followed by Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, who are both 13-2. Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) rounds out the top five, and the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Thursday, you'll want to check out the Super Start Batteries 400 predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 picks.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Thursday's 2020 Super Start Batteries 400. He's sharing his winner and projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2020 NASCAR at Kansas expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, even though William Hill lists him behind only Harvick in the odds, at 13-2. Busch has eight top-five and 10 top-10s this season, but he has zero wins. He is coming off a fourth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

"He doesn't have any Cup Series wins in 2020, and the season is half over," Roberts tells SportsLine. "He blames the no-practice rule, a rule that came into effect to keep teams off the track and separated more because of the coronavirus pandemic. He has a 2016 Cup win along with seven top-fives between his 24 starts at Kansas. I expect to see his odds rise more as he continues to not win."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a huge long shot at 22-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch has four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 18 starts this season. He is coming off an eighth-place finish last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

"His best Kansas finish was runner-up, twice, in 2013 and 2017," Roberts told SportsLine. "But his best single season at Kansas was last year, his first driving for Chip Ganassi racing, when he finished fourth and seventh. He's been eighth or better in five of the seven races on 1.5-mile tracks during 2020."

How to make 2020 NASCAR at Kansas picks

2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Christopher Bell 35-1

Tyler Reddick 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1