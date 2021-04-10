Two weeks after NASCAR went back to its dirt track racing roots, the series returns to its oldest track on Saturday night for the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. Not only has Martinsville Speedway been hosting races since 1948, it is also the shortest track on the Cup Series at just .526 miles. The asphalt straightaways and relatively flat concrete turns will once again lead to plenty of side-by-side racing when the 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Brad Keselowski, who won at Martinsville in 2017 and 2019, will look to continue his run as a 4-1 favorite in the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney, who won last spring's Martinsville race, and Joey Logano, who won the Food City Dirt Race on March 28, carry 13-2 odds. Before you scour the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in three of the last four races. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 leaderboard.

Top 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 predictions

One shocker: The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Martinsville odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time series champion, Busch struggled to a 35th at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 before righting his form with a top-10 finish at the Dixie Vodka 400 and a third-place run at the Pennzoil 400.

Busch has plenty of history at Martinsville, winning the 2016 spring race and 2017 fall race as part of a 31-race career that also includes two pole victories and 16 top-fives. Having not won since the Texas fall race last season but always capable of victory in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at a track he has already tasted success, Busch should be part of your 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 bets, according to the model.

Another massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the favorites at 11-2, stumbles at Martinsville and barely cracks the top 10. The reigning Cup Series champion is coming off a 10th place finish at the Food City Dirt Race, which was the Cup Series' first dirt event in over 50 years. He is the face of NASCAR at the moment and has been voted by fans as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for three consecutive years.

Elliott's last race on asphalt resulted in a disappointing 38th place finish after his motor gave out. That was at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and marked his second-worst finish over the last four years. On asphalt this season, Elliott has as many finishes outside the top 20 (two) as inside the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville starting lineup.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed at least seven of the top 10 drivers in three of the last four races.

2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Brad Keselowski 4-1

Chase Elliott 11-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Joey Logano 13-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Kyle Larson 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

William Byron 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1