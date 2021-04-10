If the recent history continues, Brad Keselowski could record his first victory of the season when he takes part in the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Saturday night. Keselowski won this race in 2017 but settled for 10th place the following year. The 37-year-old native of Michigan came back to take the checkered flag in 2019 before finishing third behind Martin Truex Jr. last season. Meanwhile, Truex is looking to become the first repeat winner of the race at Martinsville Speedway since Rusty Wallace captured four straight crowns from 1993 to 1996.

Truex is the 3-1 favorite, while Keselowski is listed at 4-1 in the latest 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is 11-2, while Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney round out the top five 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 contenders at 13-2. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Martinsville predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 picks.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Saturday's NASCAR at Martinsville 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Kyle Larson, even though he's one of the top 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 contenders at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Larson, one of seven drivers with a victory during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, barely even cracks the top 10.

"This never has been a good track for him," Roberts told SportsLine. "Too much breaking. Too slow for him... I wouldn't play him in any matchups or Fantasy games."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, a monster long shot at 50-1 in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. The 26-year-old native of Oklahoma endured growing pains at Martinsville as a Cup Series rookie, as he was 28th in this race last year and 15th in November's Xfinity 500. He had success on the track in the Truck Series, posting three top-10 finishes in four starts, and performed well in races featuring the 750-horsepower package earlier this season.

"Bell's best performances this season have been with this week's race package, including his first Cup Series win at the Daytona Road Course and ninth place at Phoenix," Roberts told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who finished in the top 10 in this race last year. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Brad Keselowski 4-1

Chase Elliott 11-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Joey Logano 13-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Kyle Larson 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

William Byron 30-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1