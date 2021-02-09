Daytona Speed Week kicks off Tuesday with the 2021 Busch Clash. This time around, the famed winner-take-all exhibition will look distinctly different. What has previously been a superspeedway shootout now moves from the 2.5-mile oval to the 3.61-mile road course. The green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET and 21 drivers are eligible for the 2021 Busch Clash starting grid.

Chase Elliott has been dominant on road courses, and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Busch Clash odds from William Hill Sportsbook. But there are other drivers who have had road-course success in the 2021 Clash at Daytona lineup like Ryan Blaney (15-1), Martin Truex Jr. (3-1), Kevin Harvick (10-1) and Kyle Busch (15-1). Before you scour the 2021 Busch Clash starting lineup and make your 2021 Clash at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Busch Clash picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 Clash at Daytona race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 Daytona Clash.

Top 2021 Busch Clash predictions

The model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old finished a career-best sixth in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings and now will make the switch from the No. 88 car to the No. 48 car that Jimmie Johnson steered to seven NASCAR Cups.

Bowman put together a strong showing in the first NASCAR Cup Series event at the Daytona road course, finishing 12th after starting in 27th. He's recorded four top-10 finishes in 12 starts on road courses, including three top-10 finishes at the Charlotte Roval. With the power of Hendrick Motorsports behind him, Bowman will be a serious contender throughout Daytona Speed Week, starting with the Busch Clash 2021.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 3-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded field. Truex has four road-course wins and finished third last year in the 2020 Go Bowling 235, the first NASCAR Cup Series event on the Daytona road course.

However, it's been nearly two years since his last win on a road course. After winning 23 times in the previous three seasons, Truex only managed one victory in 2020 and finished outside the top two of the NASCAR standings for the first time since 2016.

How to make 2021 Clash at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Busch Clash? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Busch Clash leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win last season.

2021 Busch Clash odds

Chase Elliott 9-5

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

William Byron 18-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ty Dillon 150-1