The 2021 Busch Clash will kick off a rapid-fire Daytona Speed Week on Tuesday, but the all-star exhibition will have a distinctly different flair this season. The 2021 Clash at Daytona has been moved from the 2.5-mile oval to the 3.61-mile road course and will be shortened to 35 laps. It's a winner-take-all cash purse, so the star-studded 2021 Daytona Clash starting lineup will all go all-out.

Chase Elliott is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and has an strong track record in road-course racing, which is why he's the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Busch Clash odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, two-time defending Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin is listed at 8-1 in the current 2021 Clash at Daytona odds. Before you scour the 2021 Busch Clash starting lineup and make your 2021 Clash at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Busch Clash picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2021 Busch Clash predictions

The model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blaney's first time tackling the Daytona Road Course in a NASCAR Cup Series event didn't go as planned, as he finished 31st overall.

However, Blaney has had plenty of success on road courses, with seven top-10 finishes in 12 career road-course starts. That includes four top-five finishes and a win at the 2018 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Blaney finished eighth in the 2020 Busch Clash despite a crash and would love to add a win to a Daytona resume that already includes a win at the 2018 Can-Am Duels and a runner-up finish at the 2020 Daytona 500.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 3-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded field. Truex has four road-course wins and finished third last year in the 2020 Go Bowling 235, the first NASCAR Cup Series event on the Daytona road course.

However, it's been nearly two years since his last win on a road course. After winning 23 times in the previous three seasons, Truex only managed one victory in 2020 and finished outside the top two of the NASCAR standings for the first time since 2016.

2021 Busch Clash odds

Chase Elliott 9-5

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

William Byron 18-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ty Dillon 150-1