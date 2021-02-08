The Busch Clash is an annual NASCAR Cup Series exhibition that takes place the week leading up to the Daytona 500. The race has taken place at Daytona International Speedway since it debuted in 1979, but will be run on the Daytona Road Course this year. The change could make it more difficult for Erik Jones to repeat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Jones won last year's event despite being involved in three accidents, but finished 11th in his only Cup Series start on Daytona's road course.

Jones is listed as a 50-1 long shot, while reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is a 9-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Busch Clash odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (3-1), Denny Hamlin (8-1), Kevin Harvick (10-1) and Brad Keselowski (12-1) round out the top five 2021 Busch Clash contenders. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Busch Clash picks.

Roberts is one of the the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

2021 NASCAR Clash at Daytona expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Keselowski, even though he's one of the top 2021 Busch Clash contenders at 12-1. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski, who won this race in 2018, doesn't even crack the top five.

"Keselowski has no Cup Series wins in 24 road starts," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was 13th on the Daytona Road Course last season."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona odds. The 27-year-old was 31st last year in his only Cup Series start at the Daytona Road Course but has had strong performances on road courses during his career.

"This is a guy to take a serious look at when betting," Roberts said. "In 12 Cup Series starts on road courses, he has one win (2019 Roval), four top-fives and seven top-10s."

2021 Busch Clash odds

Chase Elliott 9-5

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

William Byron 18-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ty Dillon 150-1