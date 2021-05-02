Kansas Speedway has been hosting the NASCAR Cup Series on its 1.5-mile tri-oval since 2001 and began holding two Cup races annually in 2011. On Sunday, the NASCAR schedule will bring the series back to suburban Kansas City for the 11th race of the season, the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and Brad Keselowski will be on the pole using NASCAR's competition-based formula on the heels of his win at Talladega last week in the GEICO 500.

Keselowski is a two-time winner at Kansas Speedway who has finished sixth or better in four of his last five starts there. Accordingly, he's 8-1 in the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. However, Denny Hamlin is the 9-2 favorite, leads the NASCAR standings, and is the winner of two of the last three races at Kansas. Before you scour the Buschy McBusch 2021 starting lineup and make any NASCAR at Kansas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in four of the last seven races. Two weeks ago, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 leaderboard.

Top 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 predictions

One shocker: the model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Kansas odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 28-year-old has had lofty expectations during his short NASCAR career, spending three seasons in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet that Dale Earnhardt Jr. made famous before switching to the No. 48 car that Jimmie Johnson won seven championships in.

Bowman put three consecutive NASCAR playoff appearances together in the No. 88 car, finishing a career-best sixth last season before making the jump to the No. 48 car. While he's currently 14th in the NASCAR standings after a disappointing 38th-place at Talladega, he already captured his third career victory earlier this season at Richmond and should have plenty of confidence in Kansas. He was the runner-up in the 2019 Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway and finished third at his last start there in October.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, the Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Buschy McBusch 400 starting lineup. Hamlin has won two of the last three races at Kansas Speedway and will enter Sunday as the points leader with eight top-five finishes already this season.

However, he doesn't have a win yet this year and has also finished 14th or worse at Kansas Speedway in three of his last five starts there. That includes a disappointing 15th-place finish at the 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 despite the fact that he led 58 laps. He also finished 32nd last week at Talladega despite leading 43 laps, making 9-2 a steep price to pay for Sunday.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Kansas picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2021 NASCAR at Kansas odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Kansas odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 leaderboard, all from the model that called at least seven of the top 10 drivers in four of the last seven races and nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Martinsville.

2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Aric Almirola 80-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Matt Mills 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1