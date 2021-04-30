Speedway racing is the bedrock of the NASCAR Cup Series, and on Sunday, Cup drivers will get back to business on the 1.5-mile tri-oval at Kansas Speedway in the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400. The NASCAR Cup Series began coming to Kansas in 2001 and enjoyed the venue enough to schedule two trips per year beginning in 2011. The track has seen four overtime finishes since, including both 2019 races after NASCAR implemented a new aerodynamics package for speedways.

Denny Hamlin won the second of those two races in 2019 and returned to win the Super Start Batteries 400 last July. He's listed as the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds. However, five other drivers are at 8-1 or shorter in the 2021 NASCAR at Kansas odds, including Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and last week's winner, Brad Keselowski, who all have won multiple times in Kansas. Before you scour the Buschy McBusch 2021 starting lineup and make any NASCAR at Kansas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in four of the last seven races. Two weeks ago, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 leaderboard.

Top 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 predictions

One shocker: the model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Kansas odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 28-year-old has made the NASCAR playoffs the last three seasons, including a career-best sixth-place finish a season ago.

He'll enter Sunday's race 14th in the standings compliments of four top-10 finishes in 10 starts so far this season. That included a win at Richmond in the 2021 Toyota Owners 400. The win was Bowman's third in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he's a serious contender to capture a fourth at a track he knows well. Bowman finished third in his last start at Kansas Speedway in October and has four top-10s in his last five races there.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, the Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Buschy McBusch 400 starting lineup. Hamlin has won two of the last three races at Kansas Speedway and will enter Sunday as the points leader with eight top-five finishes already this season.

However, he doesn't have a win yet this year and has also finished 14th or worse at Kansas Speedway in three of his last five starts there. That includes a disappointing 15th-place finish at the 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 despite the fact that he led 58 laps. He also finished 32nd last week at Talladega despite leading 43 laps, making 9-2 a steep price to pay for Sunday.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Kansas picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2021 NASCAR at Kansas odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Kansas odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 leaderboard, all from the model that called at least seven of the top 10 drivers in four of the last seven races and nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Martinsville.

2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Aric Almirola 80-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Matt Mills 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1