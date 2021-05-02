Denny Hamlin had recorded two of his seven wins in 2020 through the first 10 races of the season. Despite being the current points leader this season, he has yet to come away with a checkered flag. Hamlin, who won this race last year, will look to end the drought when he participates in the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 40-year-old has come close to notching his first win of the season a number of times, as he's posted eight top-five finishes, including a runner-up performance two weeks ago at Richmond.

Hamlin is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. are both 11-2, while Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski round out the top six 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 contenders at 8-1. NASCAR at Kansas is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick -- Keselowski -- won last week's GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds. He also correctly predicted the first two races of the 2020 campaign. In the season-opening Daytona 500 last year, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Last May, Roberts nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In the 2021 campaign, Roberts has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in four of the last six races.

Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Kansas 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Logano, even though he's among the top 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 contenders at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Logano, who has posted three Cup Series wins at Kansas, barely even cracks the top 20.

"The only problem with Logano is that he's shown no signs of running well with this week's race package," Roberts told SportsLine. "It's hard to count him out, but I will have a few drivers in his price range against him in matchups."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Dillon, who is a massive 60-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Kansas odds. The 31-year-old has gotten off to a solid start in 2021, recording eight top-20 finishes while coming in 10th or better in half of those races. Dillon has yet to win at Kansas, but has posted eight top-10 finishes in 23 starts across NASCAR'S Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

"In 15 Cup Series starts at Kansas, he has an average finish of 17th place while posting a best of sixth twice in 2016," Roberts told SportsLine. "Dillon has been 12th or better in all three races on 1.5-mile tracks this season."

How to make 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 predictions

Roberts is high on an enormous long shot who comes into Kansas red-hot. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Buschy McBusch Race 400 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Aric Almirola 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey LaJoie 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Matt Mills 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1