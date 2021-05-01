Being a repeat winner is nothing new to Brad Keselowski, who has captured multiple checkered flags in 11 different NASCAR Cup Series races since making his debut on the circuit in 2008. He tied Jeff Gordon for the most GEICO 500 victories at Talladega last weekend by winning for the fourth time and has finished first in the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky on three occasions -- also the most in the event's history. Keselowski attempts to break a tie with Denny Hamlin and win the spring race at Kansas Speedway for a record third time when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 on Sunday. The 37-year-old won the inaugural race in 2011 and tasted victory at Kansas again in 2019 for his only two wins in 22 Cup Series starts on the track.

Keselowski is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Hamlin is the 9-2 favorite. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. both are 11-2 while Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick join Keselowski at 8-1 to round out the top six 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 contenders. The race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick -- Keselowski -- won last week's GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds. He also correctly predicted the first two races of the 2020 campaign. In the season-opening Daytona 500 last year, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Last May, Roberts nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In the 2021 campaign, Roberts has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in four of the last six races.

Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Kansas 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Logano, even though he's among the top 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 contenders at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Logano, who has posted three Cup Series wins at Kansas, barely even cracks the top 20.

"The only problem with Logano is that he's shown no signs of running well with this week's race package," Roberts told SportsLine. "It's hard to count him out, but I will have a few drivers in his price range against him in matchups."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, who is listed at 30-1 in the latest NASCAR at Kansas odds. The 26-year-old posted his third straight top-20 finish and eighth in 10 starts this season when he was 17th at Talladega last weekend. Bell was 23rd in this race as a rookie last year but fared better in his second Cup Series start at Kansas, finishing 10th in the fall.

"His best finish on a 1.5-mile track this season was seventh at Las Vegas," Roberts told SportsLine. "I'll have a bet on him this week as part of my portfolio, as I expect all the Gibbs cars to be fast with a chance to win."

How to make 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 predictions

Roberts is high on an enormous long shot who is coming off a season-best finish at Talladega last week. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Buschy McBusch Race 400 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Aric Almirola 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey LaJoie 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Matt Mills 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1