No 1.5 mile track has produced more first-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series than Charlotte Motor Speedway. The intermediate oval has featured 10 first-time winners, fourth most on the circuit, but no driver has taken the checkered flag for the very first time at Charlotte since 2017. The next opportunity for a new winner to prevail at Charlotte comes in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, which is set for a 400-lap run on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. One of the top candidates to end up in Victory Lane at Charlotte for the first time in his career is Kyle Larson, who is coming off three consecutive second place showings this season.

Larson has looked better than ever in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, so the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 odds from William Hill Sportsbook list him at 11-2. Larson already has seven top-five finishes in 14 races this season, which is one less than he had in his last full campaign at Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019. In six races on intermediate tracks in 2021. Larson has a win, four top-five finishes and has only placed lower than seventh once, and even though he placed 19th at Kansas, he still led for 132 laps. Before scouring the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Charlotte predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Coca-Cola 600 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in six of the last 11 races. Last month, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. Two weeks ago, the model was high on eventual winner Alex Bowman at Dover. Anybody who has followed the McClure's model on those picks is way up.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Charlotte leaderboard.

Top 2021 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano finished sixth in the second Charlotte race last season, leading for 42 laps, and he placed second at the site in 2019. He also comes into this week's event off a pair of top-five finishes.

Logano's all-time average finish of 12.2 at Charlotte is second-best among all active drivers. His average running position of 7.3 since 2019 is third-best in the field, very close to leader Chase Elliott at 7.0. Logano has four wins on intermediate tracks since 2018, and he did finish second at Phoenix this season, where he led for 143 laps.

And a massive shocker: Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup. The 17-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran has 44 wins on the top circuit, including 13 in the last two seasons.

However, he's never been to victory lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 29 career starts there and last season he finished seven laps down in 29th at the 2020 Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings so far in 2021, but he hasn't recorded a victory yet this year and the price is simply too steep to justify including Hamlin in 2021 Coca-Cola 600 bets.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Charlotte picks

The model is also targeting another driver with 2021 NASCAR at Charlotte odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Coca-Cola 600 2021? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Charlotte odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Coca-Cola 600 leaderboard, all from the model that called at least seven of the top 10 drivers in six of the last 11 races and nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Martinsville.

2021 Coca-Cola 600 odds

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Chase Elliott 6-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

William Byron 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

David Starr 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1