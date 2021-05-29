Chase Elliott must have begun thinking his 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship was a curse, as he failed to capture a checkered flag over the first 13 races of the 2021 season. The drought finally ended last weekend, as the 25-year-old won the rain-shortened EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin. After winning the final two races on last year's schedule, Elliott looks to go back-to-back again when he gets behind the wheel in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Elliott flirted with victory several times this year prior to last week, posting runner-up finishes at Daytona and Martinsville while coming in third at Dover on May 16.

Elliott, who recorded a career-best five wins last season, is listed at 6-1 in the latest 2021 Coca-Cola 600 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. are 11-2 co-favorites. Denny Hamlin also is 6-1 and Kyle Busch rounds out the top five 2021 Coca-Cola 600 contenders at 13-2. The race is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Coca-Cola 600 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick -- Elliott -- won the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix last Sunday at 8-5 odds. He also correctly predicted the GEICO 500 less than five weeks ago, hitting Brad Keselowski's win at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season, nailing Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds in the Daytona 500 and hitting Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each, and he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in seven of the last 11 races of the 2021 campaign.

Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Charlotte 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Coca-Cola 600 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Elliott, even though he's among the top 2021 Coca-Cola 600 contenders at 6-1. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, who was runner-up in this race last season, barely even cracks the top 10.

"He's averaged a 13th-place finish between his 22 Cup Series starts (at Charlotte)," Roberts told SportsLine. "Elliott had his best finish of 2021 with the 550-horsepower package at Kansas, where he was fifth."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds. The 23-year-old native of North Carolina got off to a rough start this season, finishing 26th and 33rd in his first two starts -- both of which came in Daytona, with one being on the road course. Byron bounced back to win at Homestead and followed with 10 consecutive top-10 finishes before settling for 11th place at the Circuit of the Americas road course last Sunday.

"Byron has had top-10s on all four 1.5-mile tracks on which he's raced (this season)," Roberts told SportsLine. "I'm starting to root for him weekly because I keep getting juicy odds on him."

How to make 2021 Coca-Cola 600 picks

Roberts is high on a long shot who came up with a strong performance in this race last season. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Coca-Cola 600 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Charlotte leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

