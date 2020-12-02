A frequent concern from NASCAR drivers throughout the 2020 season was that the lack of fans in attendance for most races did a number on the atmosphere that they usually experience on race day. But in 2021, one of the season's biggest events will have the crowd those drivers so desperately craved -- to a certain degree, at least.

Daytona International Speedway, home to the Daytona 500, announced Wednesday that the "biggest event in all of motorsports" will play host to a limited number of fans when it rolls around in February. Fans who have already bought tickets to the event will still be able to go, but there's a chance that their seating will be rearranged in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

"The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport's biggest day," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. "While we won't be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on Fox.

"The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it's the biggest stage in motorsports."

Chase Elliott will open up his NASCAR Cup Series championship title defense and Denny Hamlin will try to go back to back at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.