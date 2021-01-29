Chase Elliott won three of the final six races last season and will try to continue that momentum when the 2021 Daytona 500 takes the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 14. It's the first race of the 2021 NASCAR schedule. Elliott is one of the top 2021 Daytona 500 contenders to watch as he tries to hold off back-to-back Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and the rest of a loaded 2021 Daytona 500 starting grid. This year's Great American Race will have limited spectators at Daytona International Speedway as NASCAR continues to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Hamlin as the favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds. Elliott is one of four other drivers getting 10-1 in the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona odds, along with Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times.

Top 2021 Daytona 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds 2021 from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran didn't have the 2020 season he was hoping for, but he raced well towards the end of the year. He finished 11th or better in the final four races, a span that included a win at Texas and a fifth-place run at Kansas.

While accidents and engine issues have taken him out of several recent Daytona events, he's had success when he's been able to stay on the track. He took second in the 2019 Daytona 500 and had top-three finishes in both Daytona races in 2016. His long odds and recent track record make him a strong option for your 2021 Daytona 500 bets.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Daytona 500 lineup. Harvick won a career-high nine races in 2020 and spent a large portion of the season at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

However, he faltered late, finishing outside the top 10 in four of his last six starts and failing to make the Championship Four cutoff. Harvick is a two-time winner at Daytona, but his track record at the iconic superspeedway has been poor. He has just one top 10 in his last nine starts at Daytona International Speedway and has finished 20th or worse in seven of those races.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

2021 Daytona 500 odds

2021 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

William Byron 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Austin Dillon 25-1

Bubba Wallace 25-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Cole Custer 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Jamie McMurray 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Ty Dillon 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

David Ragan 150-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 750-1

Timmy Hill 750-1

Chad Finchum 750-1

Josh Bilicki 750-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1