The 2021 Daytona 500 will run on Sunday to cap off an action-packed Daytona Speedweek. Denny Hamlin has the chance to make history as the only driver ever to win the Great American Race three times in a row. Hamlin is already a three-time Daytona 500 champion and can tie Cale Yarborough for the second-most wins in history. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and there will be roughly 30,000 socially-distanced fans present at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin is the 8-1 favorite in the 2021 Daytona 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but with the threat of "The Big One" lingering around every corner, there are 12 other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 20-1 or shorter. That includes defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott (10-1), 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano (10-1) and 2007 Daytona 500 champion Kevin Harvick (12-1). Before you scour the 2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Daytona predictions for the Great American Race, be sure to see the latest 2021 Daytona 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 Daytona 500.

Top 2021 Daytona 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds 2021 from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bowman is coming off a career year in 2020 in which he posted 15 top-10 finishes and grabbed his second career victory at the 2020 Auto Club 400 on his way to a career best sixth-place finish in the NASCAR standings.

In his last start at Daytona International Speedway, Bowman posted his best finish at the iconic 2.5-mile oval by coming in seventh. Now, he'll slide over into the No. 48 car that Jimmie Johnson made famous over the last 20 years. Bowman won the pole at the 2018 Daytona 500 and started on the outside of the front row in both 2019 and 2020. If he can avoid a wreck on Sunday, he'll have the speed to run near the front as a serious contender.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Daytona 500 lineup. Harvick won a career-high nine races in 2020 and spent a large portion of the season at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

However, he faltered late, finishing outside the top 10 in four of his last six starts and failing to make the Championship Four cutoff. Harvick is a two-time winner at Daytona, but his track record at the iconic superspeedway has been poor. He has just one top 10 in his last nine starts at Daytona International Speedway and has finished 20th or worse in seven of those races.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win last season.

2021 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

William Byron 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Austin Dillon 25-1

Bubba Wallace 25-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Cole Custer 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Jamie McMurray 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Ty Dillon 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

David Ragan 150-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 750-1

Timmy Hill 750-1

Chad Finchum 750-1

Josh Bilicki 750-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1