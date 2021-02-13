The 63rd running of The Great American Race will take place on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Speedweek has already provided thrilling action leading up to Sunday's 2021 Daytona 500. Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash, while Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron earned spots on the front row during qualifying. Will any of those drivers carry over their momentum when the green flag drops on the 2021 Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday?

Bowman felt vibrations in his car on Thursday night in the Daytona Duels, but is still listed at 13-1 in the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. However, two-time defending Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin sits atop the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona odds at 17-2. Before you scour the 2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Daytona predictions for the Great American Race, be sure to see the latest 2021 Daytona 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times.

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 13-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds 2021 from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner was a dominant force in NASCAR last season, registering nine wins and 20 top-five finishes. However, a surprising run of four finishes outside the top 10 left him outside the top four in the NASCAR standings.

However, the 58-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series should be hungry to prove his performance late last season was an aberration, and he certainly knows his way around Daytona International Speedway. In addition to his 2007 win at the Daytona 500, Harvick has recorded six other top-five finishes in the Great American Race. The model says you should lock him into your 2021 Daytona 500 bets.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Daytona 500 lineup. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is 12th in the 2021 Daytona 500 starting grid.

Elliott finished second at Daytona last August, but that was his first career top-10 finish in 10 starts at the track. In fact, he'd never finished higher than 14th at this iconic venue, and he's finished 17th or worse in his last three Daytona 500s. His low odds, combined with his lack of success at Daytona, make him one of the drivers to fade at the Daytona 500 2021.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 13-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the 2021 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR?

2021 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Kyle Larson 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

William Byron 13-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Alex Bowman 13-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Tyler Reddick 55-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Jamie McMurray 60-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

Chase Briscoe 70-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

David Ragan 125-1

Corey Lajoie 125-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

Joey Gase 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Derrike Cope 2000-1