The 2021 Daytona 500 is just days away and the lineup is set for the big race. The Great American Race will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 14 and will take place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The 63rd running of the race will be in front of 30,000 fans, rather than the usual 100,000 plus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.

Alex Bowman captured the 2021 Daytona 500 pole and secured a spot in the front row, along with William Byron. Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon are next in the lineup.

Two-time defending champion Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win, with William Hill Sportsbook putting his chances at 17-2.

Race day is expected to see a few showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Here is a look at the full weather forecast for Sunday:

Weather forecast:

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Between few showers and showers, mild temperatures

Projected temperatures: 66 degrees

Race-time projection: 66 degrees

Chance of rain: 37% chance of rain at race-time

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: High of 75 on the day, two hours of rain

Projected temperatures: 74 degrees at race-time

Race-time projection: 74 degrees, rain

Chance of rain: 68% chance of rain at race-time

How to watch the Daytona 500