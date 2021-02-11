Daytona Speedweek continues on Thursday evening with the 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron secured their starting positions for Sunday in the front row during qualifying on Wednesday night and now the rest of the field will race for starting position in a pair of 150-mile races. The first 2021 Daytona Duel is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and then the second is set to begin 20 minutes after the completion of the first.

Denny Hamlin is the 11-2 favorite in the first 2021 Daytona Duel. Meanwhile, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is the 13-2 favorite for the second race but the 2021 Daytona Duels odds for that event features four other veteran drivers with odds listed at 7-1. Before evaluating the 2021 Duels at Daytona starting lineups and making any 2021 Daytona Duels predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duels picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 Daytona Duels 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona.

Top 2021 Duels at Daytona predictions

The model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion recorded nine top 10s and three top fives in his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

That included a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the 2020 YellaWood 500 after he had previously led 19 laps at Talladega in the 2020 Geico 500 before getting caught up and finishing 20th. Reddick won the 2018 PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona on the Xfinity Series and also won the 2015 NextEra Energy Resources 250 there on the truck series, so he knows how to win on the famed 2.5-mile tri-oval.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, the Vegas favorite in the second duel at 13-2, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. Elliott is NASCAR brightest young star and he'd love to join his dad (Bill Elliott) as a Daytona winner, but his track record in The Great American Race hasn't been great and success in general has been hard to come by at Daytona.

Elliott has finished eighth and 13th in his last two runs in Daytona Duels. He'll start fifth in his duel and with Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron already locked into the starting row, he might find it hard trying to find somebody to work with that's motivated to move towards the front with him.

How to make 2021 Daytona Duels picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 Daytona Duels odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win last season.

2021 Daytona Duel No. 1 odds

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Joey Logano 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Aric Almirola 15-2

Alex Bowman 9-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Matt DiBenedetto 12-1

Ryan Newman 16-1

Cole Custer 18-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Ryan Preece 25-1

Jamie McMurray 28-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Ty Dillon 40-1

Timmy Hill 66-1

Quin Houff 66-1

Josh Bilicki 80-1

Cody Ware 80-1

2021 Daytona Duel No. 1 odds

Chase Elliott 13-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

Kyle Busch 7-1

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Bubba Wallace 10-1

William Byron 11-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Austin Dillon 14-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

David Ragan 25-1

Corey LaJoie 33-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

Kaz Grala 60-1

Anthony Alfredo 66-1

BJ McLeod 80-1

Garrett Smithley 80-1

Derrike Cope 100-1

Joey Gase 100-1