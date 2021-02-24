The 2021 NASCAR schedule continues on Sunday, when the top drivers in the sport make the journey to Homestead-Miami Speedway. From 2004 to 2019, the 1.5-mile oval hosted the season-finale, but it will instead welcome the third race of the season, the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400. Kyle Busch won championships with wins at Homestead-Miami in 2015 and 2019 and hasn't finished worse than sixth at the track in his last six starts.

Busch is listed at 10-1 in the latest 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but after struggling through 2020 and failing to crack the top 10 in his first two starts this season, there are six drivers with shorter odds. That includes 9-2 favorite Denny Hamlin and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who is listed at 11-2 on the 2021 NASCAR at Miami odds board. Before you scour the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 starting grid and make your NASCAR at Homestead predictions for Sunday, be sure to see the latest 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed its NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

The model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Miami odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blaney is off to a rough start, leading going into the second-to-last turn of the 2021 Busch Clash before being crashed by Chase Elliott, finishing 30th at the Daytona 500, and crossing the finish line 15th last week on the Daytona Road Course.

However, Blaney was dominant at Homestead-Miami last season, leading 70 laps on his way to a career-best third-place finish. The 27-year-old hasn't finished worse than seventh in his last four starts on 1.5-mile speedways, so he's a strong value at 12-1 despite a sluggish start.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, the top Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 field. After winning seven times in 2020 before a disappointing fourth-place finish in the standings, Hamlin has jumped out to an early lead in the 2021 NASCAR standings with a fifth-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a podium finish on the road course last weekend.

Hamlin won at Homestead-Miami last season, but it was his first finish of better than seventh since a win in 2013. He finished fourth in Phoenix when he needed a win to capture his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship, ninth at Texas Speedway two weeks prior, and 15th at Kansas the week before that.

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Chase Elliott 11-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Larson 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

William Byron 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Bubba Wallace 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1