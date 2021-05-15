"The Monster Mile" at Dover International Speedway has been a fixture of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1969. Over the years, no driver has experienced more success at the track than Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. With Johnson retired from full-time action, Alex Bowman will make his first appearance at Dover in the iconic No. 48 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the 2021 Drydene 400. The 28-year-old has finished fifth or better in three of his last four starts at Dover, but can you trust him with your Drydene 400 2021 bets?

Bowman is listed at 22-1 in the latest 2021 Drydene 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron are at 9-1 and 18-1, respectively. However, Martin Truex Jr. is the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 NASCAR at Dover odds with two wins in his Cup career at Dover and three wins overall this season. Before you scour the 2021 Drydene 400 starting lineup and make any NASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Drydene 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in five of the last nine races. Last month, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. two weeks ago, the model was high on eventual winner Kyle Busch at Kansas. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Drydene 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 Drydene 400 leaderboard.

Top 2021 Drydene 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Dover odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion is currently fourth in the NASCAR standings ,and his win on the dirt at Bristol was the 27th of his young career.

The 30-year-old hasn't been to victory lane at Dover International Speedway, but he's still experienced plenty of success on "The Monster Mile." Logano has 14 top-10 finishes at Dover in 24 career cup starts on the concrete oval, and he's collected a bonus point for leading a lap in four of the last six races there. Look for him to work his way to the front on Sunday when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Drydene 400 starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is currently eighth in the standings, but hasn't been to victory lane this year.

In fact, Elliott has only led three laps in his last eight starts, and his recent history at Dover is at least somewhat concerning. After finishing inside the top five in six of his first seven starts at Dover, including a win at the 2018 Gander Outdoors 400, Elliott has finished 38th or worse in two of his last three starts on "The Monster Mile."

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Dover picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Dover odds longer than 15-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Drydene 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Dover odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Drydene 400 leaderboard, all from the model that called at least seven of the top 10 drivers in five of the last nine races and nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Martinsville.

2021 Drydene 400 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 4-1

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kevin Harvick 11-2

Kyle Busch 15-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Joey Logano 15-1

William Byron 18-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ross Chastain 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1