Martin Truex Jr. is on pace to eclipse his career high of eight NASCAR Cup Series victories in 2017, as he has captured three checkered flags through the first 12 races of the season. He's won back-to-back races just once in his series career, finishing first at both Las Vegas and Richmond in September 2019. Considering his history at Dover International Speedway, Truex's chances of repeating the feat are good when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Drydene 400 on Sunday. The former Cup Series champion has recorded three wins and nine top-five finishes -- eight in his last nine outings -- in 30 starts at Dover while finishing no worse than second in his last four.

Truex, who won this race in 2016, is listed as the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Drydene 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin is 4-1, Kyle Larson is 9-2, Kevin Harvick is listed at 11-2 and Kyle Busch rounds out the top five 2021 Drydene 400 contenders at 15-2. The race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Dover predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Drydene 400 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick -- Brad Keselowski -- won the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds less than three weeks ago. He also correctly predicted the first two races of the 2020 campaign. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Last May, Roberts nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In the 2021 campaign, Roberts has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in seven of the last nine races. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Dover 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Drydene 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Chase Elliott, even though he's among the top 2021 Drydene 400 contenders at 9-1. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, who is the reigning Cup Series champion, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"In 10 starts at Dover, he has seven top-five finishes -- including a win in 2018," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he's had bad luck there of late, as he was knocked out of two of his last three starts due to engine trouble and a crash."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Logano, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Dover odds. The 30-year-old has finished in the top 10 in half of his 12 starts this season, including a victory in the dirt race at Bristol in March. Logano has yet to record a Cup Series win at Dover but notched four victories in 13 Xfinity Series starts on the track.

"Logano was sixth and eighth (at Dover) last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has top-fives in four of his six starts this season using the 750-horsepower package."

How to make 2021 Drydene 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who has an extremely strong track record at Dover. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Drydene 400 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Dover leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Drydene 400 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 4-1

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kevin Harvick 11-2

Kyle Busch 15-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Joey Logano 15-1

William Byron 18-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ross Chastain 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Anthony Alfredo 4000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey LaJoie 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1