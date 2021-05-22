The NASCAR Cup Series visits the Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin for the first time on Sunday when the green flag drops on the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The 3.4-mile, 20-turn track has hosted Formula One and IndyCar, among other series, since opening in 2012, but this will be NASCAR's first foray at COTA. Road race ace Chase Elliott is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Martin Truex Jr. is 7-2.

Denny Hamlin (10-1), Kyle Busch (12-1) and Kyle Larson (15-1) round out the top five 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix contenders, and the race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Austin predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix picks.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Brad Keselowski, won the GEICO 500 less than four weeks ago at 14-1 odds. He also correctly predicted the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500 last year, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Last May, Roberts nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In the 2021 campaign, Roberts has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in seven of the last nine races. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is completely fading Austin Cindric, even though he's one of the top favorites and the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. In 10 Xfinity starts this year, he has three wins, seven top-fives and eight top-10s.

However, he has struggled in his rookie season on the Cup Series. In five Cup starts, his best finish is 15th in the Daytona 500. He most recently finished 22nd in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 on May 2.

Another curveball: Roberts is bullish on Christopher Bell, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. In 13 starts this season, he has one victory, two top-fives and five top-10 finishes. He is coming off a 21st place finish at Dover.

Roberts likes Bell because he won the only road race of the season at Daytona. "That has to count for something," Roberts told SportsLine.

2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds

Chase Elliott 8-5

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Austin Cindric 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

A.J. Allmendinger 22-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Michael McDowell 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Ross Chastain 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

James Davison 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Kyle Tilley 2500-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1