The NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway will conclude on Sunday with the 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET and the field should be dialed in with their Pocono setups after Saturday's race. But the Tricky Triangle is always quick to throw a wrench in everybody's plans and the potential for scattered showers exists on Sunday in Eastern Pennsylvania. Kyle Larson led until the final lap in Saturday's race, but his late flat tire ultimately gave Alex Bowman the victory.

Larson just missed his fifth win during the 2021 NASCAR season and he's listed as the 9-4 favorite in the 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 odds. However, Kyle Busch (6-1), Denny Hamlin (15-2), Martin Truex Jr. (16-1) and Kurt Busch (35-1) all have multiple wins at Pocono and they're serious NASCAR at Pocono contenders for Sunday.

Top 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Pocono odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The veteran driver has recorded six top-10 finishes in points races this year, including one at Pocono on Saturday.

This is a track he's performed extremely well at historically. He won at Pocono in 2011 and since that point he's recorded nine more top-five runs. Despite that success, he's still drawing long odds on Sunday, making him a smart target for 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 bets.

And a massive shocker: William Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Byron is coming off a strong third-place showing in Saturday's race, his third consecutive top-10 finish.

Despite securing a top-10 finish in four of his last five starts on the NASCAR Cup Series, Byron has just one win in 18 starts this season. In addition, Byron has never claimed the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 starting lineup.

2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 odds

Kyle Larson 9-4

Kyle Busch 6-1

Denny Hamlin 15-2

William Byron 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Alex Bowman 13-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Martin Truex Jr 16-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Aric Almirola 66-1

Ross Chastain 66-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Ryan Newman 250-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Corey LaJoie 750-1

Anthony Alfredo 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1500-1

James Davison 1500-1

Justin Haley 1500-1

Timmy Hill 1500-1

Quin Houff 1500-1

BJ McLeod 1500-1

Garrett Smithley 1500-1

Cody Ware 1500-1