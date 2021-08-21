With just two races until the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, Kyle Larson has opened up a 22-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR standings and now heads to one of his favorite tracks. The 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, where Larson is a three-time winner. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and Larson will start on the pole as NASCAR reverts back to its performance-based formula for qualifying this week.

Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series with five wins on the season and is a 3-1 favorite to earn a sixth according to the latest 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Kyle Busch (13-2), Hamlin (15-2) and Chase Elliott (15-2) are all near the top of the 2021 NASCAR at Michigan odds board as well. Before scouring the 2021 FireKeepers 400 starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Michigan predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At the Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. It also called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout and then correctly predicted the top five drivers at Watkins Glen. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 NASCAR at Indianapolis leaderboard.

Top 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Michigan odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 43-year-old is retiring after the season, but he'll make one last postseason run after collecting his 33rd NASCAR Cup Series win in Atlanta last month.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion is 14th in the standings and heads to a track that should instill a lot of confidence in the veteran. Busch is a three-time winner at Michigan International Speedway and has recorded top-10 finishes in five of his last six starts at the lightning-fast two-mile oval. He's already proven he can contend in any given week and his current NASCAR odds make him a strong value play at a track he knows well.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting grid. Truex is tied for second in NASCAR with three wins, but he's been a bit inconsistent and enters Sunday in seventh overall.

He's finished outside the top 10 in eight of his last 12 Cup starts and will head back to a track where Victory Lane has been elusive. Truex has three runner-up finishes and six third-place finishes at Michigan, but he's never won there. In fact, he's finished outside the top 10 in 17 of his 30 Cup starts there.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Michigan picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Michigan odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. It also sees value in a massive triple-digit long shot. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which massive triple-digit long shot is a shocking value? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Michigan odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has called three of the last nine winners and nailed the top five at Watkins Glen.

2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds

Kyle Larson 3-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ross Chastain 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Bubba Wallace 150-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Ryan Newman 250-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Cole Custer 300-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

James Davison 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1