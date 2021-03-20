The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series rolls on Sunday with the 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500. The race is set for 3 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Kevin Harvick as the defending champion. The 1.54-mile quad-oval has always provided exciting racing over the years, and the Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 2021 should be exception when Denny Hamlin leads the 39-driver 2021 NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup from the pole position.

Hamlin, who has yet to record a victory this year but still leads the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, is the 9-2 co-favorite atop the latest 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Harvick, who also has yet to win this year and is seventh in points, is also 9-2 in the NASCAR at Atlanta odds. Before you scour the 2021 QuikTrip 500 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed its NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Atlanta race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 Folds Of Honor 500 leaderboard.

Top 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 predictions

One shocker: The model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Atlanta odds 2021. He is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Blaney has notched two straight top-10s in as many weeks, running fifth in the Pennzoil 400 two weekends ago in Las Vegas and finishing 10th at last week's Instacart 500 at Phoenix. That has the 27-year-old Team Penske driver currently 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Blaney has strong history at Atlanta, running near the front all race long last season and ultimately finishing fourth. A four-time winner on the NASCAR Cup Series on a variety of tracks, Blaney is a strong value pick this week in your 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 bets, according to the model.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, who won at the Daytona Road Course earlier this season and starts eighth on Saturday, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 starting grid. Bell has four starts in the top 10 already this season and is eighth in points, highlighted by his victory in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Feb. 21.

That win was Bell's first in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he has followed it up with a seventh in Las Vegas two weeks ago and a ninth last week at Phoenix. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 18th in his first appearance at Atlanta in a Cup Series car last season.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Atlanta picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Atlanta odds 2021 of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Phoenix odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win at the 2020 Daytona 500.

2021 Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Chase Elliott 13-2

Joey Logano 15-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Austin Cindric 500-1

Ryan Pearce 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 1500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Justin Haley 5000-1