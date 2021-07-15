The 2021 Foxwoods Casino Resort 301 will take place on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With the NASCAR Playoffs approaching quickly, drivers outside the top 16 in the NASCAR standings are going for broke. Kurt Busch punched his ticket last week with a win in Atlanta, knocking Chris Buescher out of the top 16 and leaving Tyler Reddick with a 96-point cushion for the final spot. Any more first-time winners this season could push Reddick out, which makes the stakes incredibly high at The Magic Mile when the green flag drops on the 2021 Foxwoods 301 at 3 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson is still in second place behind Denny Hamlin, but he has four wins and is the 9-2 favorite in the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Hamlin is at 6-1. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. (5-1) and Kyle Busch (6-1) are also near the top of the 2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Then at Road America it struck again, nailing Chase Elliott to win for another 5-2 return. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 10,000 times.

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Harvick doesn't have a win this season, but he's ninth in the NASCAR standings and is 159 points clear of the cutoff.

But Harvick would still rather earn a for certainty's sake and also to vault him up the NASCAR Cup Series standings. New Hampshire would be an ideal place for him to make that happen, as Harvick has collected four Cup wins in Loudon, including wins in three of his last six starts at The Magic Mile.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Foxwoods Casino Resort 301 starting grid. Keselowski is 10th in the NASCAR standings and would probably be gritting his teeth the last five races of the regular season if not for a win at Talladega that automatically qualifies him for his 11th consecutive playoff appearance.

While he won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last summer, Keselowski has also finished outside the top 10 in three of his last eight starts there and certainly hasn't been racing up to expectation so far this season. Keselowski has failed to crack the top 10 in seven of his last 10 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Brad Keselowski 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Joey Logano 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Kurt Busch 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Ross Chastain 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Bubba Wallace 175-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Michael McDowell 750-1

Field 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1