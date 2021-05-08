Kyle Busch recorded at least four NASCAR Cup Series victories every year from 2015 to 2019, capturing a pair of series championships during that stretch. The 36-year-old did not enjoy much success in 2020, however, taking his first and only checkered flag in the 34th event of the 36-race season. Busch matched that total last week at Kansas and aims for a second straight when he takes part in the 2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington on Sunday. The native of Las Vegas, who has posted six top-10 finishes this season, registered his only Cup Series win at Darlington in 2008.

Busch is listed at 13-2 in the latest 2021 Goodyear 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Kyle Larson is the 4-1 NASCAR at Darlington favorite. Denny Hamlin is 9-2, Kevin Harvick is 11-2 and Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the top five 2021 Goodyear 400 contenders at 13-2. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Darlington predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Goodyear 400 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Brad Keselowski, won the GEICO 500 at 14-1 less than two weeks ago. He also correctly predicted the first two races of the 2020 campaign. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Last May, Roberts nailed Hamlin's victory in the Toyota 500, even though he wasn't one of the top three favorites. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In the 2021 campaign, Roberts has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in four of the last seven races. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Darlington 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Goodyear 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he's the 2021 Goodyear 400 favorite at 4-1. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who has recorded four top-five finishes already this season, barely even cracks the top 10.

"With the 550-horsepower package on bigger tracks, he's had the best car in almost all four of the races. With the 750-horsepower package, not so much," Roberts told SportsLine. "I'm not betting against him in matchups, but I'm certainly not betting anything in this race with him."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, who is listed as a long shot at 25-1 in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Darlington odds. The 26-year-old Oklahoman is eager to atone for a 28th-place showing at Kansas last weekend, his second-worst finish of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Bell has posted five top-10s already during his sophomore campaign on the circuit, including his first victory after coming up empty as a rookie in 2020.

"Bell was fourth at Richmond the last time the 750-horsepower package was used," Roberts said. "He also won with it at the Daytona Road Course. Joe GIbbs Racing has this package figured out the best."

How to make 2021 Goodyear 400 predictions

Roberts' pick to win is a long shot who has been "kicking tail with the 750-horsepower package." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Goodyear 400 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Goodyear 400 odds

Kyle Larson 4-1

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Kevin Harvick 11-2

Kyle Busch 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Justin Haley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey LaJoie 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1