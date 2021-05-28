The "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" returns to Memorial Day Weekend as the 2021 Indianapolis 500 gets underway at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Last year's event was moved to late August due to the pandemic and held without fans. This year, approximately 40 percent capacity will be allowed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, meaning that around 135,000 spectators could be in attendance.

Takuma Sato was the winner last year and he's going off at 25-1 this year in the latest 2021 Indianapolis 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other 2021 Indy 500 contenders include favorite Scott Dixon (4-1) and Colton Herta (7-1). Before making any 2021 Indianapolis 500 picks, be sure to see the latest 2021 Indy 500 predictions and projected leaderboard from the model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary racing prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

It has made some huge calls in NASCAR, and In IndyCar, it called five of the top-10 finishers in the Indianapolis 500 in both 2018 and 2019, and six out of the top 10 in 2020. The model knows what it takes to contend in Indianapolis, and anybody who has followed it has seen some big returns.

Now, the model simulated the Indianapolis 500 2021 on Sunday, May 30, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2021 Indianapolis 500 predictions

For the 2021 Indianapolis 500, the model is high on Marcus Ericsson, even though he's a 25-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Indy 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 30-year old Swedish driver is in his third IndyCar season, and he's been piling up top-10 finishes recently.

He's finished in the top 10 three times in five races this season, including last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also finished in the top 10 last year at this track. With long odds and a history of finishing near the top of the leaderboard, the model loves Ericsson for 2021 Indy 500 bets.

And a massive shocker: Patricio O'Ward, one of the top favorites at 15-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Indianapolis 500 starting lineup. At age 22, he's already in his fourth IndyCar season.

He's a bright young star who won at Texas already this season. But he's still looking for a breakout moment at Indianapolis. He hasn't finished better than fifth at this track and settled for a disappointing 15th place last week at this track. There are better values in this loaded Indy 500 2021 field

How to make 2021 Indianapolis 500 picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2021 Indianapolis 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a massive long shot. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins Sunday's Indianapolis 500 2021? And which long shots stun IndyCar? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Indy 500 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and called at least five of the top 10 drivers at the Indianapolis 500 the past three years, and find out.

2021 Indianapolis 500 odds (via William Hill)

Scott Dixon 4-1

Colton Herta 7-1

Pato O'Ward 15-2

Alex Palou 10-1

Josef Newgarden 12-1

Alexander Rossi 12-1

Tony Kanaan 14-1

Rinus VeeKay 17-1

Takuma Sato 17-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 18-1

Graham Rahal 20-1

Marcus Ericsson 20-1

Simon Pagenaud 22-1

Will Power 22-1

Ed Carpenter 25-1

Scott McLaughlin 25-1

Juan Pablo Montoya 28-1

Helio Castroneves 30-1

Marco Andretti 40-1

Conor Daly 40-1

Felix Rosenqvist 50-1

James Hinchcliffe 50-1

Ed Jones 60-1

Santino Ferrucci 60-1

Jack Harvey 75-1

Sebastien Bourdais 100-1

Sage Karam 100-1

Stefan Wilson 125-1

J.R. Hildebrand 150-1

Pietro Fittipaldi 200-1

Dalton Kellett 500-1

Max Chilton 500-1

Simon de Silvestro 500-1