The NASCAR season continues on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway with the 2021 Instacart 500. The one-mile asphalt oval is lightly-banked, making it a challenging shorter track. Chase Elliott won his first ever NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway and will now return to the track for the first time since etching his name in the history books last November when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Elliott has finished outside the top 10 in his last three races this season, but he's still one of the favorites at 11-2 in the latest 2021 Instacart 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Kevin Harvick is the 9-2 favorite in the 2021 NASCAR at Phoenix odds, but there are plenty of other contenders in the 2021 Instacart 500 starting lineup, including Denny Hamlin (11-2), Brad Keselowski (11-2) and Martin Truex Jr. (13-2). Before you scour the 2021 Instacart 500 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Instacart 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed its NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

One shocker: The model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a 40-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bell's second full season in the NASCAR Cup Series is off to a strong start, as he shocked just about everybody with a win at the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the Daytona Road Course in the second week of the season.

Bell followed that up with a disappointing 20th-place finish at Homestead-Miami the following week, but got back on track last week in Las Vegas with a seventh-place run. Bell enters Sunday fifth in the NASCAR standings, and another strong finish could validate his hopes of making the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 11-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Instacart 500 starting grid. Elliott dominated in the final two races of the 2020 season to win the NASCAR Cup, leading 236 laps on his way to a win at Martinsville and 153 laps in his championship-winning effort at Phoenix.

However, his 2021 season is off to a more pedestrian start. After running second at the Daytona 500, Elliott hasn't finished better than 13th in his last three races. Outside of the win last season, his recent history at Phoenix Raceway hasn't been stellar either. Elliott has finished outside the top 10 in three of his last five starts at Phoenix.

2021 Instacart 500 odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 11-2

Chase Elliott 11-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Joey Logano 15-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

William Byron 25-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1