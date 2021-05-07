Kyle Busch has finished inside the top five in all four of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this year and last week in Kansas was his second victory, but he's not eligible to collect season-long points so John Hunter Nemechek will enter the 2021 LiftKits4Less.com 200 as the leader in the standings. The green flag is scheduled to drop at Darlington Raceway on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Busch won't be in the 2021 LiftKits4Less.com field.

That opens things up for Nemechek and Ben Rhodes, who both have two wins each this year and sit atop the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series standings. Nemechek is the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 LiftKits4Less.com odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Rhodes is at 17-2. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 LiftKits4Less.com 200 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Then earlier this season, it called Kyle Busch's truck series win in Atlanta and his truck series win last week in Kansas. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One surprise: the model is high on Matt Crafton, even though he's a big 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 44-year-old truck veteran is a three-time series champion and he's sixth in the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings entering Friday.

Crafton is one of the only drivers in the truck series with experience at Darlington Raceway beyond last season and he's run well at "The Lady in Black" during his career. Crafton has four top-10 finishes in 10 starts at Darlington, including a career-best fourth-place showing there in the 2011 Too Tough to Tame 200.

And a massive shocker: Sheldon Creed, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big time and barely finishes inside the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion opened his season with three top-six finishes in his first four starts but things haven't exactly gone as planned since.

Creed has finished outside the top 10 in each of his last three truck starts and he's coming off a disappointing 32nd-place finish despite leading 41 laps in Kansas last week. The 23-year-old also finished 18th last season in the truck race at Darlington after starting in second and leading 82 laps.

2021 LiftKits4Less.com 200 odds (via William Hill)

John Hunter Nemechek 2-1

Austin Hill 4-1

Sheldon Creed 6-1

Zane Smith 7-1

Ben Rhodes 17-2

Grant Enfinger 10-1

Matt Crafton 14-1

Chandler Smith 20-1

Johnny Sauter 22-1

Stewart Friesen 22-1

Corey Heim 25-1

Todd Gilliland 25-1

Ryan Reed 40-1

Tyler Ankrum 50-1

Derek Kraus 60-1

David Gilliland 60-1

Tanner Gray 75-1

Parker Kligerman 75-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

Erik Darnell 150-1

Ryan Truex 150-1

Field 150-1

Chase Purdy 200-1

Timothy Peters 250-1