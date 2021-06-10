The 2021 NASCAR regular season is technically on pause this weekend, but the top stock car drivers in the world will head to Texas Motor Speedway for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday. There are 17 drivers who have already clinched a berth in the winner-take-all $1 million exhibition race, while the other full-time drivers will fight for three available spots in the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Open. The green flag drops on the NASCAR All-Star Open at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, while the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson captured his third win of the season last week at Sonoma, which earned him the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race pole and has helped make him a 5-2 favorite in the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other notables near the top of the NASCAR at Texas odds board include Chase Elliott (6-1), Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) and Kyle Busch (17-2). Before scouring the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Texas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 17-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Texas odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano currently sits at fifth in the 2021 NASCAR standings having collected seven top-five finishes, including a historic win on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Now, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion will to the first ever all-star race at Texas Motor Speedway, where he's experienced plenty of success. Logano has collected 11 top-fives in 24 career cup starts in Fort Worth and won the 2014 Duck Commander 500. The 2016 Sprint All-Star Race winner has only finished worse than eighth once in 10 career all-star starts and he's a strong play for Sunday at 17-1 with his spot clinched.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion crawled back up to third in the NASCAR standings with four consecutive finishes of third or better, including a win at Circuit of the Americas.

However, Elliott has had mixed results on 1.5-mile speedways this season. He finished second at Charlotte and fifth at Kansas, but also finished outside the top 10 at Homestead-Miami and Las Vegas and was a dismal 38th after engine problems at Atlanta. He's also finished outside the top 10 in four consecutive starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kyle Larson 5-2

Chase Elliott 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Busch 17-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 17-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Michael McDowell 300-1