The 2021 NASCAR schedule began with a lengthy rain delay before Michael McDowell won the 2021 Daytona 500 with a last-lap pass. Now ,the NASCAR Cup Series will remain at Daytona International Speedway, flipping from the 2.5-mile tri-oval to the challenging road course for the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the 40 drivers in the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 starting lineup will navigate the 3.61-mile track 70 times.

Chase Elliott won the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course last season, and the skilled road racer is the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. is another road specialist and is 3-1 on the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona odds board.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times.

Top 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 predictions

The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch isn't often put into the same category at road races as Elliott and Truex, but he has four regular-season wins on road courses in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished inside the top 10 in 19 of his 34 career starts on them.

Busch won the 2021 Busch Clash last week on the Daytona Road Course, quietly making his way up to third position and stalking leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott on the final lap before passing them both after they tangled up in the second-to-last corner. After a disappointing 2020 season and a crash that led to a 14th-place finish at the 2021 Daytona 500, Busch should be hungry to get back into victory lane.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 field. Hamlin made a valiant attempt at becoming the first driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 three years in a row, leading a race-high 98 laps before finishing in fifth place.

However, Hamlin hasn't had much luck on road courses, winning just once in 32 career starts. He did finish second on the Daytona Road Course last season, but more recently fell back to sixth after starting third at the 2021 Busch Clash.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds 2021 of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 odds

2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 odds

Chase Elliott 9-5

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

A.J. Allmendinger 17-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Joey Logano 18-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Michael McDowell 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Cole Custer 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 175-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

James Davison 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Cody Ware 2000-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 2000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Scott Heckert 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1