The 2021 Pennzoil 400 will mark the fourth race of the new NASCAR schedule. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to allow 12,500 fans into the stands on Sunday, and the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Pennzoil 400 2021 is scheduled to go 267 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval, making for plenty of excitement. There's still no qualifying thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, so Kevin Harvick will sit on the 2021 Pennzoil 400 pole thanks to a competition-based formula used to determine the 2021 Pennzoil 400 starting grid.

Harvick is the 9-2 favorite, with Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin nipping at his heels at 6-1 in the 2021 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Pennzoil 400 odds 2021 also list Chase Elliott (15-2), Joey Logano (15-2), Brad Keselowski (8-1) and Kyle Larson (17-2) as the only other drivers shorter than 10-1. Before you scour the 2021 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions for Sunday, be sure to see the latest 2021 Pennzoil 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed its NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Las Vegas race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 Pennzoil 400.

Top 2021 Pennzoil 400 predictions

The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Las Vegas odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion had a disappointing follow-up season in 2020, but he notched his only win of the season on a 1.5-mile oval and has a strong history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch has finished in the top 10 in more than half of his starts at Las Vegas and won the 2009 Shelby 427 there. He finished sixth in his last start at Sin City in the 2020 South Point 400 and is coming off his first top-10 of the season at Homestead-Miami last week. Homestead-Miami is another 1.5-mile oval, so he should be able to use his climb from 24th to 10th last week to help dial in his setup on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the top Vegas favorite at 9-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Pennzoil 400 starting grid. Harvick is a two-time winner at Las Vegas and is coming off a career-best nine victories in 2020, but he missed out on his chance to race for a second championship thanks to a disappointing stretch run.

That included a 10th place finish at the 2020 South Point 400 in Las Vegas after starting on the pole and a 16th-place finish in the last 1.5-mile oval race of the season in Texas. Harvick is now on an eight-race winless streak, and 9-2 is too steep a price to pay.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Las Vegas picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Las Vegas odds 2021 of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Pennzoil 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 Pennzoil 400 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Pennzoil 400 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win at the 2020 Daytona 500.

2021 Pennzoil 400 odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

Joey Logano 15-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kyle Larson 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

William Byron 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Ross Chastain 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1