Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports are looking almost impossible to beat as NASCAR holds a Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway for the second consecutive season. Larson is on a three-race winning streak and Hendrick Motorsports has won five straight races heading into Saturday's 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325. Larson, who is listed at 9-4 to win in the latest 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, leads all drivers in driver rating this season at 111.3. Hendrick Motorsports is looking to tie its Cup Series modern era (1972-present) record of six straight wins by the organization set in 2007. The green flag will drop on the Pocono Organics CBD 325 2021 on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

If anyone is going to keep Larson and Hendrick out of victory lane this week, it will likely be Denny Hamlin or one of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Hamlin, who is listed at 13-2 in the NASCAR at Pocono odds, is second in driver rating to Larson this season at 108.7. He has won two of the last three Pocono races and leads all active drivers with six Pocono victories, double the amount of any other driver in the series. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Pocono predictions for the Pocono Organics CBD 325 from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 picks

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the Coca-Cola 600 in the final event of May at 11-2 odds. He also correctly predicted the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix the previous week, hitting Chase Elliott's win at 8-5 odds.

He began a stretch of three winners in six races on Apr. 25, when he nailed Brad Keselowski's win in the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season and also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR campaign returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In addition, he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in nine of the last 14 races of the 2021 campaign.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Saturday's NASCAR at Pocono 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 NASCAR at Pocono expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is not backing Kevin Harvick, listed at 7-1, as a top contender in the Pocono Organics CBD 325 2021 even though he won the Saturday race at Pocono last season and finished second on Sunday. In fact, Roberts says Harvick, who has the second-best driver rating all time at Pocono with a 100.1 mark, does not crack the top-five on his projected Pocono Organics CBD 325 leaderboard.

"He had a series-leading nine wins last season. No wins in 2021. It doesn't make sense with the same race packages," Roberts told SportsLine. "Of course, no Kyle Larson for most of 2020. Hendrick just got better than everyone."

Another curveball: Roberts is very high on William Byron, even though he is listed at 10-1 in the latest NASCAR at Pocono odds 2021. Byron has a series-best average finish of 9.6 at Pocono Raceway and is best among closers over the last four races at the site, with 3.8 average spots gained in the final 10 percent of races.

"He won a 2016 Truck Series race at Pocono when he was barely of legal age to drive, but has proved in the Cup Series now that he's already one of the best on the 2.5-mile layout," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's proved he belongs to be mentioned as one of the favorites to win the 2021 title as he leads the Cup Series with 13 top-10s."

How to make 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 picks

Roberts is all over a long shot from one of the teams expected to dominate at Pocono. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Pocono Organics CBD 325 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Pocono leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 odds

Kyle Larson 9-4

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Kyle Busch 7-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

William Byron 10-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ross Chastain 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Austin Dillon 175-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

Chase Briscoe 750-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Justin Haley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1