Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since its inaugural season in 1960, and on Sunday it will host its second race of the season. Ryan Blaney captured the win at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 in March, but track conditions could be quite different at the 2021 Quaker State 400. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET, and with rain also possible, tires will be important.

Kyle Larson finished second at the first NASCAR at Atlanta event of the season and is the only Cup driver with four wins this season, so it makes sense that he's the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Quaker State 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Also near the top of the 2021 NASCAR at Atlanta odds board are Kyle Busch (15-2), Kevin Harvick (8-1), Chase Elliott (8-1), Denny Hamlin (9-1) and Blaney (10-1). Before scouring the 2021 Quaker State 400 starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Quaker State 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Then last week it struck once more, nailing Chase Elliott to win at Road America for another 5-2 return. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Quaker State 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest Quaker State 400 odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano is fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings entering Sunday with a win, seven top-fives and 12 top-10s in his first 20 starts of the season.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion has 27 Cup victories to his name and even though he hasn't been to victory lane in Atlanta Motor Speedway, he has led laps in three of his last four starts there. Logano also has six top-10 finishes in his last eight Cup starts and is a strong value play at 12-1 on Sunday, according to the model.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Quaker State 400 starting lineup. Elliott is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and coming off another road win at Elkhart Lake last week, but speedway racing has been a challenge for him this year.

Elliott finished 14th at Homestead-Miami Speedway, 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and 38th in Atlanta after engine failure. Prior to his win at Road America, Elliott had finished outside the top 10 in his last three starts, but now leaves the comfort of road-course racing, Elliott is a fade here given his 8-1 price tag.

2021 Quaker State 400 odds

Kyle Larson 2-1

Kyle Busch 15-2

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Christopher Bell 35-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Tyler Reddick 65-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Matt DiBenedetto 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Field 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1