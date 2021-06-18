From 2001-2011, Nashville Superspeedway was a fixture on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, but poor attendance inevitably led to NASCAR abandoning the venue. The track has been used as a private testing facility in the decade since, but this season it will prominently return to host all three major NASCAR circuits. The 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 will take place on Friday with the green flag scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET.

John Hunter Nemechek is leading the NASCAR Truck Series standings and he's the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 odds from William Hill Sportsbook after piling up four wins in the first 11 starts of the year. However, NASCAR regulars like William Byron (10-1) and Ross Chastain (12-1) will join the NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville field along with other title contenders like Sheldon Creed (11-2), Austin Hill (15-2) and Zane Smith (17-2).

One surprise: the model is high on Grant Enfinger, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 36-year-old is in his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and 2020 was his best season yet.

Enfinger won four times on his way to a career-best fourth-place finish in the standings, and even though he hasn't won yet in 2021, he's contended regularly. The veteran has six top-10 finishes this season and he's had three top-five finishes in his last four starts.

And a massive shocker: Ben Rhodes, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big time and barely finishes inside the top 10. There are far better values in the field. The 24-year-old will enter Friday second in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings and he's the only full-time truck driver with multiple wins this season besides Nemechek.

However, those two wins came in the first two races of the season and he's finished 10th or worse in six of his nine starts since. Rhodes is coming off a very disappointing 26th-place finish at Fort Worth last week and the inclusion of a few Cup and Xfinity drivers looking to get some additional track time at Nashville Superspeedway doesn't bode well given his current form.

2021 Rackley Roofing 200 odds (via William Hill)

John Hunter Nemechek 2-1

Sheldon Creed 11-2

Austin Hill 15-2

Zane Smith 17-2

William Byron 10-1

Ben Rhodes 10-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Grant Enfinger 12-1

Stewart Friesen 18-1

Matt Crafton 18-1

Todd Gilliland 25-1

Ryan Preece 30-1

Carson Hocevar 30-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Johnny Sauter 40-1

Drew Dollar 40-1

Tyler Ankrum 60-1

Parker Kligerman 100-1

Derek Kraus 100-1

Tanner Gray 150-1

Jack Wood 150-1

Ty Majeski 150-1

Field 150-1