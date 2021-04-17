It took eight races and until April, but NASCAR finally has a two-time winner this season after Martin Truex Jr. won at Martinsville last week. The victory vaulted Truex to the second spot in NASCAR standings and he'll look to continue his winning ways on Sunday in the 2021 Toyota Owners 400. Richmond Raceway will play host to the ninth race of the NASCAR schedule when the checkered flag drops at 3 p.m. ET, and Truex enters in as the defending champion, having won NASCAR at Richmond in 2019.

With his recent success at this track, as well as his performance this season, Truex has the best 2021 Toyota Owners 400 odds of any driver. He comes in at 7-2 at William Hill Sportsbook, while Denny Hamlin is tied with Brad Keselowski at 5-1. Before you scour the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup and make any NASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Toyota Owners 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in four of the last five races. Last week, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 Toyota Owners 400 leaderboard.

Top 2021 Toyota Owners 400 predictions

One shocker: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Richmond odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Harvick won this race in 2013 and has five straight top-10 finishes at Richmond Raceway. The last Toyota Owners 400 took place in 2019 and Harvick won the pole, led the race for 30 laps, and ended up finishing in fourth place.

Harvick was NASCAR's regular-season champion last year and is in contention to repeat this year. He sits in eighth in Cup Series standings and has been remarkably consistent with six top-10 finishes in eight races. Only standings leader Hamlin has more, and Harvick's ability to be in a position to win makes him one of the strongest 2021 Toyota Owners 400 bets, according to the model.

Another massive surprise: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in the loaded 2021 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion has had a rough start to the year overall, finishing outside the top 10 in four of his eight starts.

Even though Elliott is coming off a strong second-place showing at Martinsville last week, he hasn't been able to punch through at Richmond yet. In fact, Elliott has finished 10th or worse in seven of his 10 career starts there, including two finishes outside the top 10 in his last three starts.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Richmond picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Richmond odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Toyota Owners 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Richmond odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Toyota Owners 400 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed at least seven of the top 10 drivers in three of the last four races.

2021 Toyota Owners 400 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 5-1

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Kyle Larson 13-2

Chase Elliott 13-2

Joey Logano 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

William Byron 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Justin Haley 2000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1