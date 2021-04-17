Five drivers recorded multiple victories on the NASCAR Cup Series a year ago, with Kevin Harvick leading the way with nine wins. Harvick was the only competitor to take back-to-back checkered flags during the regular season before being joined by Chase Elliott, who accomplished the feat in the playoffs en route to the series championship. Last week, Martin Truex Jr. became the first multiple winner of this year and will try to make it two straight victories when he takes part in the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.

Truex is the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Toyota Owners 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are listed at 5-1, while Elliott and Kyle Larson round out the top five 2021 Toyota Owners 400 contenders at 13-2. The race at Richmond Raceway is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Richmond predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Toyota Owners 400 picks.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400.

In the 2021 season, he has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in three of the last four races. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Richmond 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Toyota Owners 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Ryan Blaney, even though he's among the top 2021 Toyota Owners 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who is one of seven Cup Series race winners this season, barely even cracks the top 15.

"He's had no reason not to do well at Richmond, especially in his last five races there in a Penske Ford," Roberts told SportsLine. "Blaney's best finish in nine starts was 17th in the fall of 2019."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, who is listed as a long shot at 25-1 in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Richmond odds. After finally recording his first Cup Series victory in his third season on the circuit last year, the 23-year-old needed only three starts in 2021 to double his career total. Byron followed the win at Homestead in February with five consecutive top-10 finishes and has gradually improved in the last several races that featured the 750-horsepower package.

"He's getting better each time with this week's race package," Roberts said.

How to make 2021 Toyota Owners 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a long shot who has dominated Richmond over the years. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2021 Toyota Owners 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Richmond leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Toyota Owners 400 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 5-1

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Joey Logano 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

William Byron 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Ross Chastain 300-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Justin Haley 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1