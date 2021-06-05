Chase Elliott did not resemble the driver who won last year's NASCAR Cup Series championship at the beginning of the 2021 season, as he finished 13th or worse in four of the first six races. He's done much better over his last nine starts, however, posting seven top-10 finishes -- including a win at Austin two weeks ago. Elliott aims for his sixth straight top-10 when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. The 2016 Rookie of the Year is coming off his third consecutive top-five finish, a runner-up last weekend at Charlotte.

Elliott, who recorded a career-best five wins last season, is the 3-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while two-time reigning race winner Martin Truex Jr. is listed at 3-1. Kyle Busch is 15-2, Kyle Larson is listed at 8-1 and Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 contenders at 10-1. The race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Sonoma predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the Coca-Cola 600 last Sunday at 11-2 odds, He also correctly predicted the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix the previous week, hitting Elliott's win at 8-5 odds.

He began a stretch of three winners in six races on Apr. 25, when he nailed Brad Keselowski's win in the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season and also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR campaign returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In addition, he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in eight of the last 12 races of the 2021 season. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Sonoma 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 NASCAR at Sonoma expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Kevin Harvick, even though he's among the top 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Harvick, who won this race in 2017, barely even cracks the top 15.

"The issue for Harvick this week is that the 750-horsepower package that NASCAR has in place hasn't been good for him," Roberts told SportsLine. "He hasn't recorded a top-five finish in eight starts with it."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Joey Logano, who is listed at 16-1 in the latest NASCAR at Sonoma odds. The 31-year-old native of Connecticut is coming off a 17th-place finish at Charlotte that followed back-to-back top-fives. Logano has yet to win at Sonoma but has posted two top-five finishes and four top-10s in 11 Cup Series starts on the track.

"Six top-five finishes in eight starts," Roberts told SportsLine, referring to Logano's performance with the 750-horsepower race package this season. "Logano was runner-up on the Daytona Road Course and third at Austin after leading the most laps (14)."

How to make 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 picks

Roberts is high on a long shot who came up with a strong performance in this race last season. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Toyota Save Mart 350 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Sonoma leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 odds

Chase Elliott 3-2

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Kyle Busch 15-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Matt DiBenedetto 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Aric Almirola 300-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Ben Rhodes 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Scott Heckert 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1