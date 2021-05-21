The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make it's first trip to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Saturday for the 2021 Toyota Tundra 225. The 3.426-mile road course features 20 turns and elevation change will make it a unique challenge for the mix of veterans and youngsters who make up the truck series. John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Busch all have multiple wins this season, but only Rhodes and Nemechek will be in action with Busch running Xfinity to prep for the Cup race on Sunday.

Nemechek leads the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series standing and he's the 5-2 favorite in the 2021 Toyota Tundra 225 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other NASCAR at COTA contenders include Sheldon Creed (7-2), Rhodes (15-2), Austin Hill (12-1) and Paul Menard (12-1). Before making any 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Circuit of the Americas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Toyota Tundra 225 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Then earlier this season, it called Kyle Busch's truck series win in Atlanta and his truck series win last month in Kansas. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Toyota Tundra 225 picks

One surprise: the model is high on Kaz Grala, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Truck Series at COTA odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 22-year-old was the youngest driver ever to make the playoffs in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series back in 2017 and was also the youngest winner at Daytona that year.

He's since gone on to earn nine top-10 finishes in 32 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and he's also earned two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series the last two seasons. Grala has only run two truck races the last two seasons but he's finished top-10 in both. He'll be back in the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Randco on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas.

And a massive shocker: Ben Rhodes, one of the Vegas favorites at 15-2, stumbles big time and barely finishes inside the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. Rhodes is in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and he's been a staple in the postseason during that span, but he only has five wins in 127 career starts.

While two of those wins have come this season, including a win on the Daytona Road Course, Rhodes ran 14th in his first run on the Daytona Road Course and he finished 30th in his first start at Bowmanville, the other road course in the truck series. This will be the first time that he'll see Circuit of the Americas and it's a unique venue, so the price might not be right at 15-2.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at COTA predictions

2021 Toyota Tundra 225 odds (via William Hill)

John Hunter Nemechek 5-2

Sheldon Creed 7-2

Ben Rhodes 15-2

Paul Menard 12-1

Matt Crafton 12-1

Austin Hill 12-1

Zane Smith 14-1

Kaz Grala 18-1

Todd Gilliland 20-1

Sam Mayer 20-1

Field 20-1

Parker Kligerman 25-1

Stewart Friesen 25-1

Chandler Smith 25-1

Johnny Sauter 30-1

Grant Enfinger 30-1

Christian Eckes 40-1

Tyler Ankrum 40-1

Parker Chase 40-1

Carson Hocevar 60-1

Derek Kraus 75-1

Ryan Truex 100-1

Tanner Gray 100-1

Timothy Peters 150-1