Bristol Motor Speedway changed surfaces for the first of its two NASCAR Cup Series races last year, switching from concrete to dirt. Joey Logano made the most of the transformation, capturing the checkered flag for his only victory of the season in the first series race on dirt since 1970. Logano hopes to repeat the feat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night. The 31-year-old former Cup Series champion has yet to post a victory in 2022 but was runner-up at Martinsville last weekend.

Logano is listed at 10-1, while reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the 7-2 favorite in the 2022 Food City Dirt Race odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Christopher Bell is 80-1 while William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five 2022 Bristol Dirt Race contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Food City Dirt Race picks.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds. The previous week, he was on point at the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, targeting Elliott as the winner at 8-5 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Bristol 2022 field. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2022 Food City Dirt Race expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Byron, even though he's one the top 2022 Food City Dirt Race contenders. In fact, Roberts says Byron, who is the only driver with multiple wins thus far this season and has posted four top-five finishes in his last six starts, barely even cracks the top 15.

"Last week's winner has probably spent more time in the simulators preparing for this race than anyone else," Roberts told SportsLine. "It helped him get a sixth-place finish last season but won't get him a win this time around."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Daniel Suarez, who is listed at 30-1 in the latest NASCAR at Bristol odds. The 30-year-old came up with his best performance of the 2021 season in this race as he finished in fourth place. Suarez has yet to register a victory in 187 career NASCAR Cup Series starts but has posted a pair of top-five finishes, as he was fourth at both Fontana and Atlanta.

"He almost grabbed his first win on this dirt track last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "Suarez led 58 laps just before Logano closed it out and wound up finishing fourth."

How to make 2022 NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race picks

Roberts is high on a long shot who "showed off his dirt skills" in last year's race. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 Food City Dirt Race? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Bristol leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

