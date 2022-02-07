The 2022 Daytona 500 will kick off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule on Sunday, Feb. 20. It is the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar, as 40 drivers will contend for the checkered flag and honor of being embedded in Daytona 500 lore. Daytona International Speedway will host the race, which will take place over 200 laps on an asphalt track. Michael McDowell is the defending champion, as his victory last year ended Denny Hamlin's quest for an unprecedented three-peat at The Great American Race.

Hamlin enters in as the favorite this year in the latest 2022 Daytona 500 odds, as he looks to become just the third driver with four victories on his résumé. Hamlin is listed at 17-2 in the 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds at Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, both of whom come in at 10-1. Other 2022 Daytona 500 contenders include Joey Logano (12-1) and Ryan Blaney (12-1), while McDowell is a 50-1 long shot to repeat. Before scouring the 2022 Daytona 500 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2022 Daytona 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 in Texas and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout.

It also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it called five of Larson's wins during a historic season. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on its NASCAR picks.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 Daytona 500 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Daytona 500 leaderboard.

Top 2022 Daytona 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on William Byron, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Byron had the best showing of his four years on the Cup Series last year, as he finished 10th. He had a win at Homestead among a dozen top-five finishes.

Byron has experienced success at Daytona in his young career, including a victory there two years ago at the Coke Zero 400. He led that race for 24 laps and also had a runner-up finish at the same event the previous year. Additionally, Byron is a proven driver on tri-oval tracks like Daytona, as he has five straight top-five finishes on the tri-oval Kansas Speedway. Byron is an ascending driver and given his long NASCAR at Daytona odds, he's an absolute steal in 2022 Daytona 500 bets.

And a massive shocker: Hamlin, the top Vegas favorite at 17-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. Hamlin finished third in last year's Cup Series, but that was due to a strong start to the season as he faltered down the stretch. After securing nine top-five finishes in his first 12 races, he had just 10 top-fives over his next 24 races.

While Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner (2016, 2019, 2020), he hasn't thoroughly dominated the track as you would expect from someone with three wins there. Those are his only three wins on the track across 32 career Cup Series appearances and he finished a disappointing 13th in his last Daytona outing. Given his short odds, there are far better values in this open 2022 Daytona 500 field.

How to make 2022 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2022 NASCAR Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Daytona 500? And which long shots do you need to back? Check out the latest 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliot 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Will Byron 14-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Hemric 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Kaz Grala 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Ty Dillon 100-1

JJ Yeley 100-1

David Ragan 125-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

Timmy Hill 750-1

Jacques Villeneuve 1000-1

B.J. McLeod 1000-1