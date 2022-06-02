The NASCAR Cup Series will continue its season on Sunday with the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., a suburb of St. Louis. The track has been home to a number of high-profile motorsports, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series, IndyCar and NHRA, but this will be the first time it has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race. The 1.25-mile asphalt oval will be a unique test because of its oblong shape and varied banking in each corner. The 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

There will be six drivers in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 field who have won in a truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway and three more who have won in an Xfinity Series race there. However, Kyle Larson is the 6-1 favorite in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, even as he makes his debut at WWT as a NASCAR driver. Before scouring the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR St. Louis predictions, be sure to see the latest Enjoy Illinois 300 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington.

Top 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 32-year-old is already a 28-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and he won the series championship in 2018. He'll enter Sunday's race sitting sixth in the 2022 NASCAR standings with a win and six top-10 finishes.

Logano ran an Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2008 and finished as the runner-up in that race. Now he returns some 14 years later as one of the biggest stars in the sport and he's fared pretty well of late in new NASCAR Cup Series setups, winning the Bristol Dirt Race last year and winning the Clash at the Coliseum in the preseason.

And a massive shocker: Ross Chastain, one of the Vegas favorites at 17-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting grid. Chastain won the 2019 Camping World Truck Series race in Madison, so he'll have fond memories of the track and he's been one of the biggest surprises in NASCAR this season but he's coming off a couple uneven performances.

Chastain started in 22nd last week and then went on to lead 153 laps in Charlotte last week but disappointed late and wound up finishing 15th. He also finished 30th at Darlington despite leading 26 laps two races prior. He's now had four finishes of 29th or worse this season and six finishes of 15th or worse. That boom-or-bust tendency doesn't pay particularly well now that he's established as a weekly favorite.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Kyle Larson 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

William Byron 17-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Ross Chastain 17-2

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Christopher Bell 14-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1